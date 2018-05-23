Astros' J.D. Davis: Scores three runs without hit
Davis went 0-for-1 with three walks and scored three runs in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Giants.
Davis got the nod in left field Tuesday, his first game with the Astros since being called up Sunday from Triple-A Fresno. He broke camp with the big-league club while Yulieski Gurriel recovered from a hand injury and didn't show much, however, he hit everything back at Fresno in the Pacific Coast League and deserved this most recent call-up. It's probably too much to expect that he permanently dislodge Marwin Gonzalez, but there's an opportunity for at-bats as Gonzalez (.225) and Josh Reddick (.227) have been inconsistent at best. Manager A.J. Hinch is not afraid to sit an under-performing regular.
