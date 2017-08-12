Davis was not in the lineup Friday against Texas left-hander Cole Hamels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Davis survived being sent back to the minors earlier this week when George Springer was activated off the disabled list, ostensibly because of his strength against left-handers. Manager A.J. Hinch reminded reporters that he said Davis would play against a lot of left-handers, not every one. Davis, who played only 16 games at Triple-A Fresno before being promoted to Houston, has looked overmatched at the major-league level. He's 1-for-11 with six strikeouts in three games.