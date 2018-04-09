Davis will draw the start at first base Monday against the Twins, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Josh Reddick's illness will prevent him from playing Monday and caused a chain reaction in the lineup. Marwin Gonzalez will move to the outfield, granting Davis a rare start. Davis has looked lost at the plate early on, with just one hit and one walk in 15 plate appearances. His early-season slump comes on the heels of an impressive spring training when he posted a 1.067 OPS. The inflated spring OPS may have been due to opposing hurlers working on their stuff and throwing a substantial amount of fastballs, some of which were down the heart of the plate. He's noticed a difference in the way he's getting pitched to during the regular season -- more sliders down and away. "Get the balls that are up," Davis said. "There's nothing wrong with my swing, fundamentally... I was chasing the sliders down, instead of keeping them up." His stay with the Astros is expected to end Friday when Yulieski Gurriel (hand) is due to be activated off the disabled list.