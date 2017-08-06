Astros' J.D. Davis: Stay in MLB to be short
Davis is expected to be sent down to the minors once George Springer (quadriceps) comes off the disabled list, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer ran the bases Saturday without incident and is going through the final stages of tests before the Astros address a potential return date. Manager A.J. Hinch would not say if Springer would be ready for the series against the White Sox that kicks off Tuesday. In the meantime, Davis provides a power bat that can hit left handers.
