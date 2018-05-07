Astros' J.D. Davis: Strong performances at Triple-A
Davis is dominating at the Triple-A level, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Since being demoted to Triple-A Fresno, Davis is hitting .425/.474/.655 in 97 plate appearances. He got into nine games for the Astros earlier this season while Yulieski Gurriel was injured, but it will probably take another injury to get him back onto a stacked major-league roster.
