Astros' J.D. Davis: To start at first base Saturday
Davis will be inserted into the Astros' starting nine at first base against the Rangers on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
During the first two games of the 2018 season, Marwin Gonzalez has collected starts at the position while Yulieski Gurriel serves a five-game suspension. It remains to be seen whether Davis will head back to Triple-A Fresno or stay in the big leagues once Gurriel returns to the active roster.
