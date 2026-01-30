Astros' J.P. France: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
France was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
France missed most of the 2025 season while recovering from a torn right shoulder capsule. He returned to throw 4.0 innings out of the bullpen, but he'll now have to battle for a roster spot during spring training.
