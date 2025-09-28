The Astros recalled Melton from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in the season finale versus the Angels.

With one game remaining in the season and the Astros having been officially eliminated from playoff contention, Melton will join Houston after shortstop Jeremy Pena (oblique) was placed on the injured list. Over 73 plate appearances with the big club this season, Melton has slashed .149/.219/.179 with a 38.4 percent strikeout rate.