Murray will serve as the Astros' opening pitcher for Friday's game in Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Murray has made two scoreless relief appearances for the Astros since being called up earlier this month. He's a former starter but has been used exclusively in relief in 2025, so Murray is likely available only for an inning or two. AJ Blubaugh is a good bet to eat some innings Friday in what will be a bullpen game for Houston.