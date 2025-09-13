Murray didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-3 rout of Atlanta, allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Making just his third big-league appearance, Murray faced one batter over the minimum as the opener while tossing an efficient 32 of 40 pitches for strikes. The Astros currently have only four healthy starting pitchers and seemingly no help coming from either Triple-A or the injured list, so they could be turning to their well-stocked bullpen every fifth turn through the rotation, with Murray likely to be part of that equation. The 28-year-old righty hasn't given up a run in his first 5.1 MLB innings, and Friday's third-inning single by Marcell Ozuna was the first baserunner he'd allowed.