Sanchez went 5-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

Sanchez had gone 0-for-27 with nine strikeouts over his previous 10 games. He broke out of the slump in a big way Thursday, though four of his hits were singles. Sanchez is still batting just .215 over 19 games with the Astros, though he has settled into a near-everyday role in the corner outfield, in turning keeping Jose Altuve at second base or designated hitter. Overall, Sanchez is slashing .249/.310/.400 with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 47 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 105 games between Houston and Miami this season.