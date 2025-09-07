default-cbs-image
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting Sanchez was included in the lineup for the first two games of the series while the Rangers sent right-handers to the hill, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for Texas. Cam Smith will fill in for Sanchez in right field.

