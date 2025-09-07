Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Sitting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The left-handed-hitting Sanchez was included in the lineup for the first two games of the series while the Rangers sent right-handers to the hill, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for Texas. Cam Smith will fill in for Sanchez in right field.
More News
-
Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Belts homer in loss•
-
Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Taking seat Monday•
-
Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Getting back on track•
-
Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Idle against left-hander•
-
Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Hits first homer with new club•
-
Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Breaks lengthy slump with five hits•