Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Sanchez had started in each of the Astros' last three games, including once against a lefty (Tyler Anderson), but he'll bow out of the starting nine while southpaw Yusei Kikuchi takes the hill for the Angels. Cam Smith will cover right field in place of Sanchez.

