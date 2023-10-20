Abreu went 1-for-3 with a three run home run and a stolen base, adding two runs and three RBI in Thursday's 10-3 victory over the Rangers in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Abreu has in the playoffs continued to develop upon his recent regular season power-hitting success . He had a .505 slugging percentage over 93 at-bats in September, but is now up to a .677 mark in 31 ABs since in the postseason began. One area Abreu did not cover during the regular season was stolen bases, as this is the first time Abreu has stolen a base all year and the first time for his postseason career. This season in the playoffs, Abreu is slashing .258/.343/.677 with eight runs and eleven RBI, adding four home runs and Thursday's stolen base in 31 at-bats.