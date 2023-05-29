Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.
Abreu's long power drought is over -- he failed to go deep in his first 50 games before his eighth-inning blast Sunday. The first baseman has had no fewer than 15 homers in any season of his career, though that low mark came in 2022, so it's concerning that trend has continued this year. He's hitting just .185 (15-for-81) in May and .214 on the season with 19 RBI, 14 runs scored and seven doubles across 213 plate appearances. He'll have a lot of catching up to do if he's going to get back to his established power production in 2023, and at 36 years old, it's not guaranteed he'll do it.