Abreu has gone 8-for-31 with two home runs and three doubles during Cactus League action.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Abreu asked managed Dusty Baker to give him plenty of playing time this spring, and the veteran skipped has obliged. Abreu has experienced plenty of success during the exhibition season with his new club and looks ready for Opening Day. He posted a .304/.378/.446 line across 679 plate appearances in 2022 and will be entering his first campaign not in a White Sox uniform.