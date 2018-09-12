Astros' Jose Altuve: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Altuve is not in the lineup against Detroit on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve will receive a standard breather after starting the past seven games and 19 of the last 20. During his current six-game hit streak, Altuve has slashed .308/.379/.577 with two home runs and three RBI. In his place, Yuli Gurriel will start at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories