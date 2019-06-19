Astros' Jose Altuve: Activated and in lineup
Altuve (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat third Wednesday against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Altuve will check back into the Houston lineup for the first time since May 10 after the Astros cleared him to return to action following a successful three-game minor-league rehab assignment. Prior to landing on the shelf, Altuve was batting just .243 to go with nine home runs and one stolen base in three attempts. While it's not expected that his hamstring injury will have any impact on his productivity at the plate, Altuve's involvement in the run game could become more muted while he looks to avoid a potential aggravation. With Altuve back in the fold as the everyday second baseman, Tony Kemp is expected to shift into a utility role.
