Astros' Jose Altuve: Activated from disabled list

Altuve (knee) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, Altuve is back with the Astros after missing a little more than three weeks with a knee injury. The reigning AL MVP, who is hitting .329/.392/.464 with nine homers and 14 stolen bases this season, will face right-hander Mike Leake in his first game back. Kyle Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to free up a roster spot for Altuve.

