Altuve (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Monday's game against the Mariners.

Altuve concluded a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday in which he went 3-for-7 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts over two games. After being re-evaluated Monday, he'll presumably be Houston's everyday second baseman and leadoff hitter now that he's deemed healthy.