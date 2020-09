Altuve (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Tuesday against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Altuve spent just over 10 days sidelined with a right knee sprain, but he'll be available for Houston going forward. The 30-year-old hit in the batting cage Saturday and should now resume his role as the Astros' primary second baseman. He'll bat second in Tuesday's lineup while playing second base against the Rangers.