Altuve (illness) is slated to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros were optimistic that Altuve would be able to return in time for Monday's game, and manager Dusty Baker confirmed that the second baseman is expected to be back in the lineup. Altuve had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April but rejoined his teammates over the weekend and has been participating in baseball activities ahead of his return to game action.