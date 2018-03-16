Astros' Jose Altuve: Agrees to five-year extension
Altuve and the Astros agreed to a five-year, $151 million extension Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The extension will cover the years from 2020 to 2024. Altuve will be 34 when the deal ends. The 27-year-old second baseman has been one of the best players in the game for the past four seasons and should remain at that level for a long time. The contract will keep him in Houston for the next seven seasons, and while there are certainly more hitter-friendly parks out there, any negative park effects are outweighed by the quality of the lineup that surrounds him.
