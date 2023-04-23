Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Altuve (thumb) is ahead of schedule and will undergo X-rays in the next two weeks to gauge how he's healing, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Brown noted that the second baseman has shown "great movement and flexibility in the thumb" during his rehab. Altuve broke his thumb after being hit by a pitch in the World Baseball Classic, and while Houston didn't place him on the 60-day injured list, he's not expected to return to the lineup until the latter part of May. A more specific timeline should be available after Altuve undergoes imaging on the thumb in around two weeks.