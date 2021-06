Altuve went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI and run scored in Thursday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Altuve busted out the power stick once again, smacking his 16th homer in the sixth inning as a response to the White Sox scoring two in the top half of the inning. The second baseman has homered in three straight contests and belted eight over the last 10 games.