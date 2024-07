Altuve went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Toronto.

For the sixth time in seven games, Altuve generated multiple hits, tagging the Blue Jays for three singles Tuesday. During that stretch, Altuve is 13-for-31 (.419) with a pair of home runs and three stolen bases. He ranks top five in homers, batting average and stolen bases among second basemen this season.