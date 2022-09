Altuve went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Altuve was a primary contributor to Houston's offense Wednesday, with his biggest knock of the day coming on a two-RBI double in the second inning. He has seven multi-hit performances in his last 11 starts, during which time he's hit .364 with two homers, six RBI and 10 runs scored. For the season, Altuve owns a .286/.374/.514 line -- good for his highest OPS since 2019.