Astros' Jose Altuve: Approaching second straight 20-30 season

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Altuve, who has three homers and three steals over the previous nine games, has been a nice blend of power and speed. With 18 homers and 26 steals, the second baseman is closing in on a second consecutive 20-homer, 30-steal season.

