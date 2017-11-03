Astros' Jose Altuve: Astros pick up option
Houston picked up its club option of $6 million for Altuve ahead of the 2018 season, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.
No surprise here as the Astros will gladly pick up Altuve's modest contract for next season, with another club option on the horizon next year as well ($6.5 million). During the regular season, Altuve hit .346/.410/.547 with 24 home runs and 81 RBI, and then helped the team bring a World Series title home to Houston.
