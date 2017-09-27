Astros' Jose Altuve: Back in action

Altuve (forearm) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

A hit-by-pitch forced Altuve from Monday's game, but all tests on the forearm were negative and Altuve is set to return after missing just one start. The 27-year-old has been an elite fantasy contributor again this season, matching his career-high home run total from a year ago while surpassing 30 steals for a sixth straight season.