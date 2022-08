Altuve (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve will be back in the lineup after he missed Sunday's victory over Atlanta while nursing a sore shoulder. After a hot stretch from late July to early August, the second baseman has batted just .188 with one home run, six RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases over 48 at-bats in his last 14 games.