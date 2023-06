Altuve (oblique) will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Altuve missed the Astros' last four games due to oblique tightness, but he managed to avoid a trip to the injured list and is ready to return to his usual spot at the keystone. Mauricio Dubon -- who filled in at second base for Houston in each of the past four games -- will stick in the lineup as the Astros' leadoff man, this time while manning shortstop in place of a resting Jeremy Pena.