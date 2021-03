Altuve went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Altuve batted leadoff for the third time in four games, as manager Dusty Baker auditions more candidates to bat atop the order. Myles Straw got most of the at-bats early in Grapefruit League play followed by Carlos Correa and now Altuve. Whether or not he bats leadoff, Altuve will slot in at the top third of the order.