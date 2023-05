Altuve is starting at second base and batting leadoff for the Astros in his season debut Friday against the Athletics, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports.

We're exactly two months removed from Altuve suffering a fractured right thumb during World Baseball Classic play. He went just 2-for-22 during a rehab assignment and might need some extra days off initially, but Altuve nonetheless should be re-inserted into fantasy lineups.