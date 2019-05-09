Astros' Jose Altuve: Battling slump

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Royals.

Altuve is in a two-week slide (7-for-50) that's dropped his batting average to .236. Manager AJ Hinch told David Barron of the Houston Chronicle that Altuve is getting frustrated by the lack of hits and swinging "a little bit wildly around the strike zone and putting balls in play that aren't necessarily the ones he wants." The second baseman has managed to get on base via the walk during his slide and carries a career-high 10.8 BB% for the season.

