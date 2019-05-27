Astros' Jose Altuve: Begins rehab assignment

Altuve (hamstring) went 1-for-5 with a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Altuve kicked of a short rehab assignment by playing all nine innings at second base. He's expected to return to Houston by Wednesday, although a hamstring injury to Aledmys Diaz may prompt the Astros to get him back to MLB a day earlier.

