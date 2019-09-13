Astros' Jose Altuve: Belts 27th homer

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in a loss to Oakland on Thursday.

Altuve brought Houston to within a run with a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning but flied out with the tying run on base in the ninth. The 2017 AL MVP started off slowly this season but has been on fire since returning from a hamstring injury in mid-June, hitting .333 with 18 homers and 45 RBI in his last 306 at-bats.