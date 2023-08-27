Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Altuve has had an excellent August, as Saturday's performance marked his ninth multi-hit game in 23 appearances. That has amounted to a .370 batting average, and he's also chipped in two homers, 20 runs scored and six stolen bases in that span. Aside from thumb and oblique injuries that have limited Altuve's volume, he's had an excellent season and has maintained an OPS over .900 for the second straight campaign.