Altuve went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, two total runs and a walk in Wednesday's 13-0 rout of the Orioles.

Houston's leadoff hitter found himself in the middle of the action in a big offensive night for the club, slugging a two-run shot in the fourth inning to pad an already-substantial lead. The homer was his 17th of the campaign, tying him for 12th place in the league. Remarkably, 10 of his 23 hits in June have left the yard.