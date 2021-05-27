Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two total RBI and two total runs in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Altuve got Houston off to a quick start, smashing a 401-foot long ball to left field off Trevor Bauer to lead off the bottom half of the first inning. In the seventh frame, he added another RBI on an infield single and subsequently came around to score on Aledmys Diaz's home run. Altuve has bounced back with a .311/.360/460 slash line in 2021 after hitting only .219 last season. With six homers and 21 RBI, he has already surpassed his totals over 48 games in 2020.