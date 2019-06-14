Astros' Jose Altuve: Cleared for rehab stint

Altuve (hamstring) will play seven innings at Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve successfully ran the bases and made it through an on-field workout Tuesday, and he's since been given the green light to get at-bats in the minors. After playing seven innings Friday night, he'll get Saturday off and then play in back-to-back games, per Rome. If all goes according to plan, Altuve is expected to remain with the Express for 4-to-5 days before returning from the injured list, which would put him on track to be activated either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.