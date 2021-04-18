Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Altuve (COVID-19 injured list) has been cleared to resume individual workouts, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve and the other four Astros placed on the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday all appear to have finished their respective quarantine periods, but Baker didn't specify when any of the players might be ready to rejoin the team. Since Baker previously mentioned that the five players in question are unlikely to be available for the team's ongoing road trip, Altuve's earliest possible return date would most likely be Thursday, when the Astros host the Angels.