Altuve (thumb) said Wednesday that he's been cleared to field groundballs and test his grip on a bat, but he hasn't been cleared to swing as of yet, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve said that the next two weeks of his rehab are "really important" with regard to shaping his timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list. The infielder has missed all of the 2023 season after breaking his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic. It's a positive sign that Altuve is able to start fielding grounders and potentially grip a bat, but he still has several checkpoints to hit in his recovery before he'll be able to contribute for Houston and fantasy teams.