Astros' Jose Altuve: Closing in on baseball activities

Manager AJ Hinch is hopeful that Altuve (hamstring) will be able to get on the field and ramp up baseball activities within the next couple of days, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve has not started a running program yet, but he appears to be close to ramping up his activity. "He's doing great, he's feeling better and is pain-free, and now we have to integrate the baseball stuff and see where that takes him towards the early parts of next week," stated Hinch.