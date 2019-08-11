Astros' Jose Altuve: Collects three RBI

Altuve went 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 23-2 win at Baltimore.

The Astros set a franchise record for runs scored in a single game with 23, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, and Altuve made his mark early on with a two-run homer in the first inning. The 29-year-old is tearing it up since the All-Star break with a .387/.438/.748 slash line and 10 home runs in 26 games.