Astros' Jose Altuve: Collects two hits in win

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over Oakland.

Despite Altuve's power vanishing this season, he's still a menace at the dish as always. He's slashing .338/.388/.465 with five long balls, 43 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The 5-foot-6 superstar has five multi-hit performances in his last nine games.