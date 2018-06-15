Astros' Jose Altuve: Collects two hits in win
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over Oakland.
Despite Altuve's power vanishing this season, he's still a menace at the dish as always. He's slashing .338/.388/.465 with five long balls, 43 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The 5-foot-6 superstar has five multi-hit performances in his last nine games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.