Altuve confirmed Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he now feels good, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve was one of five players the Astros placed on the COVID-19 injured list last week, but the second baseman was the only one to test positive for the virus. However, the 30-year-old was cleared to work out with his teammates Friday since he has now cleared the league's health and safety protocols. Altuve said Saturday that he isn't sure when he'll be cleared to return to game action, but he thinks that it will be "pretty soon," Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.