Altuve went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 9-1 win against the Angels on Sunday.

Altuve singled in the first inning, doubled home a run as part of a five-run second and added a two-run homer in the seventh to chase Angels starter Tucker Davidson. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a scorching 10-game stretch, during which he's gone 17-for-40 with three long balls and six doubles. The recent uptick has boosted his season line to .292/.377/.524, with his .901 OPS ranking eighth in MLB.