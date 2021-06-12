Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Friday's 6-4 victory over Minnesota.

The second baseman drilled a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning, giving him three straight games with a long ball. Altuve has homered five times overall through 10 games this month -- in fact, half of his 10 hits in June have left the park. After going deep only five times in 210 plate appearances during the shortened 2020 campaign, Altuve has swatted 12 homers through 247 plate appearances this season.