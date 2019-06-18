Astros' Jose Altuve: Could be activated Wednesday

Manager AJ Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Altuve (hamstring) will join the team in Cincinnati on Tuesday for an evaluation and could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Wednesday.

Altuve made his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, assuming designated-hitter duties in that contest and going 1-for-4 with a triple, walk and two strikeouts. Since Altuve played second base for the affiliate the day before and was already scheduled to receive Tuesday off, the Astros elected to take a look at him rather than having him stick around in Round Rock. If the Astros' assessment of Altuve reveals nothing concerning, he'll likely re-enter the big-league lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the Reds. Tony Kemp is expected to transition into a utility role once Altuve is back in the fold.

